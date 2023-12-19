Mother of J.O. High School student in viral video speaks out on altercation.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham City School parent is speaking out about her concerns after she says an assistant principal assaulted and degraded her son.

The school district says that the assistant principal has been placed on administrative leave. The student is also facing punishment, having recently learned that he will spend the next two months in an alternative school.

According to the mother, who does not want to be identified, the altercation started with a vape.

“Putting your hands around a student’s neck, biting their finger, kicking them in the face, that is not how you restrain a child,” said the parent. “A vape was involved and instead of him coming to him as an adult would a child, he approached him kind of aggressively, using curse words and also using the “n-word” as well.”

The Jackson Olin High School parent said that the incident ended in a fight between her son, Jaiden Borden, and a man who she says is the school’s assistant principal, Charles Ludgood. Birmingham City Schools has not officially released the administrator’s name, only saying he is on administrative leave, however, the school’s website no longer has a picture or bio information on Ludgood.

“I don’t think he deserves to work with kids, like that privilege to work with kids should be taken away.”, said the parent. “This is his senior year, so you don’t get a chance to make it right. This is your last year so hopefully he’s learned from this as well.”

The parent says Borden, a senior, will spend the next 60 school days in an alternative school for the incident. The good news: he’ll be able to return to school in time to graduate with his senior class.

It’s unclear how many more students are facing disciplinary actions for the fight. So far we know one other student, Solomon Davis, will have to change schools after a 45-day stint at an alternative school after he posted one of the videos of the altercation online.

Birmingham City School leaders say that they are not allowed to discuss matters involving students. As of Monday night, the assistant principal remains on administrative leave.

