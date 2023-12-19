Morgan Co. deputies searching for stolen vehicle from Lacey’s Spring

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a stolen vehicle that went missing in Lacey’s Spring possibly between Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.

According to the department, the vehicle was stolen in the 3800 block of Highway 23.

Investigators said the vehicle is described as a Charcoal(Blackish Silver) color 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Track Hawk. The interior is red, and the vehicle had charcoal gray wheels, yellow brake calibers with red caps, and the front grill was black/gray.

If anyone has information with leads on the stolen vehicle, the department urges people to contact Investigator Tony Vest at (256) 560-6171 or submit tips through their website.

