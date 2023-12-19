Man accused of killing tow truck driver has hearing date, bond set

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of shooting a tow truck driver in Madison County on Dec. 13 now has a hearing scheduled and a bond set.

Warren Siao was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed 38-year-old tow truck driver Jayson Click on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. A driver who knew Click says he was shot while trying to repossess a car.

Siao was charged with homicide and booked into the Madison County Jail. He initially did not have a bond but as of Dec. 15, his bond was set to $60,000. As a condition of his bond he cannot own or possess any firearms.

Siao’s hearing is set for Jan. 3, 2024 a 10:30 a.m. in Judge Donald Rizzardi’s courtroom.

