Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Man accused of killing tow truck driver has hearing date, bond set

Tow truck drivers react to fatal shooting of on-the-job driver in Harvest
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of shooting a tow truck driver in Madison County on Dec. 13 now has a hearing scheduled and a bond set.

Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.

Warren Siao was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed 38-year-old tow truck driver Jayson Click on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. A driver who knew Click says he was shot while trying to repossess a car.

Siao was charged with homicide and booked into the Madison County Jail. He initially did not have a bond but as of Dec. 15, his bond was set to $60,000. As a condition of his bond he cannot own or possess any firearms.

‘Extremely dangerous business’: Tow truck drivers react to fatal shooting of on-the-job driver in Harvest

Siao’s hearing is set for Jan. 3, 2024 a 10:30 a.m. in Judge Donald Rizzardi’s courtroom.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores

Latest News

Terrel Bradford has been indicted for capital murder. Terrel Bradford is accused of killing...
Huntsville man indicted for capital murder
Emmanual "Blake" Whitaker is listed in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.
Lawrence Co. corrections officer in critical condition after being hit by car
New mothers in Madison County will soon have a new option if they want to surrender their...
Safe Haven Baby Box to be installed in Madison
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle cut the ribbon at the new playground at the Sandra Moon...
New playground opens at Sandra Moon Community Complex in Huntsville