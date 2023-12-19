Lawrence Co. corrections officer in critical condition after being hit by car

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer was flown to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car on Monday night.

According to officials, the Corrections Officer witnessed a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 157 and Parker Rd. in Moulton.

The officer exited his car to check on injuries and was hit by a vehicle attempting to avoid the accident. He was flown to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

The two people involved in the initial accident were transported to the Lawrence Medical Center. At this time their condition is unknown.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

