‘It was sort of unreal’: Social Security Administration overpays Jefferson Co. man $92K; demands repayment

MT. OLIVE, Ala. (WBRC) – Mike Burrow was in his 30th year of teaching and coaching football in a Jefferson County high school when he suffered a massive heart attack, ending the career he loved.

“The surgery that I had was to repair a microvalve and so stress is obviously a big contributor to any kind of heart disease, I also have atrial fibrillation (AFib), chronic AFib, I take nine medications a day,” explained Burrow.

He applied and qualified for Social Security Disability Insurance (DI). Unable to work for a year, Burrow said he started to feel well enough in 2014 to return to class as a substitute teacher.

“The only reason I started working again was after over 30 years in education, in teaching, I felt like I had something to give, I had something to give the students,” explained Burrow.

In 2018, he took a long-term teaching position to fill-in for a teacher who has surgery. The pay was a little more than the $100-a-day substitutes earn and pushed him over the earned income limit for DI.

“He went over by $2,000 that year and we were not aware of it,” explained Vivian Burrow, Mike’s wife.

It took years for the federal government to notice, and in late 2021 Burrow received a letter from the Social Security Administration (SSA) stating he had been overpaid and should repay $92,000 to the SSA within 30 days.

“It was sort of unreal, it was like, this is a mistake, it couldn’t happen,” said Mr. Burrow.

Mrs. Burrow added, “We thought social security would, you know, yearly monitor what we were doing, but then we found out they were not doing that.”

The Burrows are not alone and this is nothing new.

The Social Security Administration has overpaid millions of Americans billions-of-dollars. It is required by federal law to collect overpayments but often, those recipients, like the Burrows, have no way of repaying the funds.

Testifying before a Congressional Committee, the acting SSA Commissioner, Dr. Kilolo Kijakazi, explained these overpayments can happen, in-part, due to a staffing shortage and reliance on beneficiaries self-reporting. Congress authorized the SSA to use a payroll information exchange program eight years ago to help alleviate this problem and increase accuracy in reporting, but that program has not been implemented.

Frustrated doesn’t begin to cover it for the Burrows.

“Everyone is inept! Everyone has an excuse. Social Security right now blames COVID, blames being short-staffed, but they were given the means by the federal government eight years ago to upgrade their system so they could catch employment issues immediately, and to date they’ve done nothing,” said Mrs. Burrow.

“So people like us have to pay.”

The SSA stopped Mr. Burrow’s DI benefits in early 2022 and both Mr. and Mrs. Burrow started drawing Social Security Retirement benefits earlier than they planned to make up for the income loss. They expect the SSA to withhold Mr. Burrow’s retirement benefits until the $92,000 overpayment is repaid, which would take four years.

“At our age, if they take our benefits for several years, um, you know, we can scrape by as long as we both work, but if something were to happen to us where we can no longer work, that could render us homeless without that benefit, I don’t know if we’d have enough money to survive monthly,” said Mrs. Burrow.

The Burrows have reached out to Senator Rick Scott, who leads the Commission on Aging, their Congressional delegation and WBRC FOX6 for help.

WBRC reached out to Senators Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville and Congressman Gary Palmer about the Burrows case. Each office confirms they are aware of the problem but cannot elaborate, citing privacy concerns. Senators Britt and Congressman Palmer shared statements about the overpayment issue.

“Like all federal agencies, the Social Security Administration should be subject to robust oversight and held accountable to the public. Bureaucratic mistakes that lead to overpayments ultimately burden both the recipient and the entire system. In the coming months, I hope that the SSA is able to put forward a plan to curb overpayment issues and ensure that every single hard-earned dollar of benefits is going where it is promised’, stated Senator Britt

Congressman Gary Palmer stated, “The Social Security Administration’s poor handling of this issue is extremely troubling. People experiencing issues like this should contact their Representatives in order to get the best help possible. Sadly, the Biden Administration refuses to uphold the law to prevent things like this from happening. Instead, they allow incompetence at the highest levels of the Social Security Administration to continue causing problems for Alabamians. This is a dereliction of duty by the Biden Administration.”

WBRC reached out the SSA about the Burrows case but were told they could not comment on individual cases.

