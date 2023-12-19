Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Huntsville man indicted for capital murder in connection to 2021 shooting

Terrel Bradford is accused of killing 23-year-old Rishawna Brooks during a domestic-related incident.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man is being charged for a deadly shooting.

Terrel Bradford has been indicted for capital murder.

The 28-year-old is accused of killing 23-year-old Rishawna Brooks during a domestic-related incident.

Bradford has been inside the Madison County Jail since the shooting in October.

He has a bond hearing on Tuesday

