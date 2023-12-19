Huntsville man indicted for capital murder in connection to 2021 shooting
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man is being charged for a deadly shooting.
Terrel Bradford has been indicted for capital murder.
The 28-year-old is accused of killing 23-year-old Rishawna Brooks during a domestic-related incident.
Bradford has been inside the Madison County Jail since the shooting in October.
He has a bond hearing on Tuesday
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.