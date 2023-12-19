Huntsville man indicted for capital murder in connection to 2021 shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man is being charged for a deadly shooting.

Terrel Bradford has been indicted for capital murder.

The 28-year-old is accused of killing 23-year-old Rishawna Brooks during a domestic-related incident.

Bradford has been inside the Madison County Jail since the shooting in October.

He has a bond hearing on Tuesday

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.