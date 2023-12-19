Headed to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl? Here’s everything you need to know

PASADENA, Ca. (WBRC) - Continuing the streak of having an SEC team in the College Football Playoff, No. 4 Alabama will travel to Pasadena to face top-ranked Michigan in the Rose Bowl in a CFP Semifinal matchup.

The game will be Alabama’s eighth appearance in the Rose Bowl, with the first coming at the conclusion of the 1925 season where the Crimson Tide captured its first National Championship with a 20-19 win over Washington. The Wolverines will be making their 20th trip to Pasadena when they face off against the Tide.

The Game

Teams: #4 Alabama vs #1 Michigan

Where: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

When: January 1, 2024

Time: 4 p.m. CST

Channel: ESPN

Tickets

Tickets to the Rose Bowl Game can be purchased at RoseBowlGame.com.

AAA Alabama is offering three- and four-day travel packages that include tickets to the game.

Mobile tickets to the game can be managed in the Rose Bowl Game app. (Google Play Store/Apple App Store)

For more information about the game’s ticketing policy, click here.

Parking

Parking for the Rose Bowl Game will be available in Lot H, 1-4, 6 and 8-10

Parking is $55 in advance or $65 on the day of the game and can be paid for via cash, credit or debit card, or Apple Pay. Parking passes can be purchased in advance at ParkJockey.com.

Lots open at 4 a.m. on the day of the game and there are no in-and-out privileges, so be sure to bring everything needed for the day.

According to RoseBowlGame.com, the golf course lots surrounding the stadium may not be available in the event of inclement weather. If that is the case, street parking will be managed by the Pasadena Police Department.

Up-to-date information will be provided via the Rose Bowl Stadium on X, @rosebowlstadium.

Getting to the Stadium

Public transportation will be running to get fans to the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena on game day.

By taking Metro Gold Line to the Memorial Park Station, fans can then walk just two blocks to Parsons Parking Lot to catch a free shuttle to the stadium. The shuttles will run continuously from 10 a.m. until approximately two hours after the conclusion of the game.

Security

Clear Bag Policy

Rose Bowl Stadium’s clear bag policy will be in effect for the Rose Bowl Game.

Approved bags include:

12" x 6" x 12" Clear Plastic Bag

1 Gallon Plastic Freezer Bag

Clutch with Shoulder Strap (clutch may not be larger than 4.5" X 6.5")

Clutch with Wrist Strap (clutch may not be larger than 4.5" X 6.5")

Diaper Bag, as long as accompanied by a child

Non-approved bags include:

Backpacks

Camera Case

Mesh Bag

Purse

Clear Backpack

Tinted Plastic Bag

Oversized Tote Bag

Printed Pattern Plastic Bag

Fanny Pack

Binoculars Case

The full list of items not allowed in Rose Bowl Stadium can be found at RoseBowlGame.com.

Security checks

All fans entering Rose Bowl Stadium are subject to security searches. Fans are encouraged to secure any belongings in their vehicle when possible. It is noted that law enforcement may inspect any vehicle parking near the stadium

Tailgating

Tailgating will be permitted in parking spaces on a first-come, first-served basis.

No overnight parking will be available except in designated RV lots and fans can only tailgate in front of or behind their vehicle, not interfering with flow of traffic.

Open flames are not allowed in parking areas, but charcoal grills are permitted and must be raised off the ground.

Rose Bowl Stadium

Rose Bowl Stadium is a cashless venue. Two Reverse ATM’s are located at the Administration Office between tunnels 28 and 1 to turn cash into a prepaid debit card.

Any items not allowed into the Rose Bowl Stadium must be returned to your vehicle or brought to the Checked Items tend outside Gates C and F and the North FanFest. Items can be picked back up as fans leave the stadium.

Rose Parade

The 135th Rose Parade will begin at 8 a.m. on January 1.

The 5 1/2 mile parade route begins at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard and runs north before turning onto Colorado Boulevard.

The parade concludes at Villa Street after turning north onto Sierra Madre Boulevard.

Schedule

4:00 AM: Rose Bowl Stadium Parking Lots Open

9:00 AM: Rose Bowl Game FanFest

11:30 AM: Rose Bowl Stadium Gates Open

1:00 PM: Pre-Game Activities

The Teams

The 2024 Rose Bowl Game will be the sixth meeting all-time between Alabama and Michigan, with the first coming in just 1988 with the Wolverines defeating the Crimson Tide, 28-24, in the Hall of Fame Bowl. All but one of the meetings between the two have come in bowl games. The lone exclusion was a neutral site game in Dallas’ AT&T Stadium in 2012.

Michigan

The Wolverines moved into the No. 1 spot after Alabama knocked off Georgia in the SEC Championship.

Amidst allegations of sign stealing, Michigan went through the Big Ten undefeated with wins over No. 10 Penn State and No. 2 Ohio State along the way. After defeating Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game, Michigan is the unanimous No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff Rankings, the AP Poll, and the Coaches Poll.

Alabama

After a double-digit loss to Texas at home in September, it seemed a longshot for the Tide to get back into the Playoff race, ranked at No. 8 most of the season. However, have taking down top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, Alabama jumped undefeated ACC Champion Florida State to take the fourth and final spot in the CFP rankings.

History

The teams traded wins in their first three matchups, with Michigan’s win in the 2000 Orange Bowl being Tom Brady’s last game in a Wolverine’s jersey before heading off to become a seven-time Super Bowl Champion.

Alabama has won the past two meetings, including a 25-26 win in the 2020 Citrus Bowl after losing to Auburn and missing the College Football Playoff.

Series History

Where When Winner Hall of Fame Bowl Jan. 2, 1988 Michigan, 28-24 Outback Bowl Jan. 1, 1997 Alabama, 17-14 Orange Bowl Jan. 1, 2000 Michigan, 35-34 AT&T Stadium (Dallas) Sept. 1, 2012 Alabama, 41-14 Citrus Bowl Jan. 1, 2020 Alabama, 35-16

