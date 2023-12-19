Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Hanceville mayor resigns, pleads guilty to 15 misdemeanors

Hanceville mayor Kenneth Nail arrested, accused of using office for personal gain
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail resigned on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to 15 misdemeanor counts of using his office for personal gain.

Nail was ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution, a $2,500 fine and perform 120 hours of community service.

The 60-year-old will be on probation for 15 years which prohibits working for any public or governmental entity during probation.

“The trust between the people and their government must remain strong. Mr. Nail pleaded guilty, admitted to his misconduct, and also apologized to the citizens of Hanceville for his actions. I believe this swift resolution is balanced and shows both consideration for admitting guilt and that elected officials who violate the public trust will be held accountable,” said District Attorney Champ Crocker.

Nail was elected mayor in 2008.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

