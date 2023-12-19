Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Guntersville man fatally shot at Albertville apartment complex

Police lights
Richard Hemby of Guntersville was gunned down at an Albertville apartment complex on Monday night.(Adobe Stock Image)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Guntersville man was fatally shot at an Albertville apartment complex on Monday night.

The Albertville Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 10 p.m.

The victim was identified by police as 24-year-old Richard Hemby of Guntersville.

Police said the suspected shooter is cooperating. So far, no arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.

