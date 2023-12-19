Guntersville man fatally shot at Albertville apartment complex

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Guntersville man was fatally shot at an Albertville apartment complex on Monday night.

The Albertville Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 10 p.m.

The victim was identified by police as 24-year-old Richard Hemby of Guntersville.

Police said the suspected shooter is cooperating. So far, no arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.

