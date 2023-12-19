Florence police continue search for suspect after attempted robbery at Jack’s

Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Police say the suspect they are looking for is a white male of average height and weight. He was last seen wearing a green jacket.
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department continues to search for a man after an attempted robbery at Jack’s fast food restaurant on Dec. 11.

According to Florence Police Sergeant Cliff Billingsley, officers received a call at 7:15 a.m. regarding a man who came into the restaurant at Jeremy Drive attempting to rob them.

Police say the suspect they are looking for is a white male of average height and weight. He was last seen wearing a green jacket with gray around the hood. He was also seen wearing a medical mask and a tan toboggan.

After searching through security footage from the restaurant, police have identified a black 2007-2014 Nissan Rogue. The vehicle has a silver luggage rack, five-spoke wheels, and a chrome trim strip along the side doors.

The attempted robbery suspect's vehicle as seen on security footage at Jack's
The attempted robbery suspect's vehicle as seen on security footage at Jack's(Florence Police Department)

Police said employees at the restaurant did not give him any money and he then fled on foot. He is considered armed and dangerous, even though police say a weapon was not seen.

It is unknown which direction he ran, but police are continuing to look through the video system at Jack’s to identify and find him.

If you have any information concerning this robbery, please contact Detective Price with the Florence Police Department or Text a tip to 274637 keyword: fpdtip

The Florence Police Department released the following video footage of the suspect:

The Florence Police Department continues to search for a man after an attempted robbery at Jack’s fast food restaurant on Dec. 11.

