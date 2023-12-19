Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Family mourning loss of 2 young children in deadly house fire week before Christmas

Family photos show 6-year-old Kaleigh and 4-year-old Khloe. Family members said they died in a house fire Sunday night. (Source: WBTV)
By Spencer Chrisman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - North Carolina authorities say two children died over the weekend after a fire broke out at a house near the Catawba-Lincoln county line.

The fire started at a home on Grassy Creek Road around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said firefighters were able to pull the kids out of the flames through a window, but they did not survive their injuries.

The Lincoln County sheriff confirmed the deaths.

Family members identified the children as 6-year-old Kaleigh and 4-year-old Khloe.

“These two beautiful smart girls meant absolutely everything to their mom, their dad, and their family who adored them,” family members shared.

According to Sherrills Ford Fire Chief Rick Davis, first responders administered care to the children at the scene.

“I think the crews did a great job with the resources they had at the time to make the rescues,” Davis said. “We hate it when anybody has to go through something like this.”

Investigators said the cause of the fire was an electrical issue at the home. The fire has been ruled accidental.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses and additional assistance.

“If you are able to donate anything to help the family out or even just share this would be greatly appreciated,” family members said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

