Community members respond to arrest of man who allegedly killed pastor

32-year-old James Bartlett III has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death/injury and tampering with evidence.
32-year-old James Bartlett III has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death/injury and tampering with evidence.(MCSO)
By Megan Plotka
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One man was just charged in a hit and run out of Limestone County. James Bartlett is accused of hitting and killing Pastor Steve Olney in October.

Pastor Steve spent over a decade building up the Cowboy Church of Limestone County.

You can tell how much trust and love he had with his whole community when you talk to one of his congregants and peers.

They remember him as a truly special leader.

”His shoes will never be filled the impact that he made here is eternal not season or time but eternal,” said No Fences Cowboy Church Pastor Josh Sparkman.

Pastor Steve was taken from his community in late October.

He was on one of his regular bike rides when a car hit and killed him.

State troopers say the driver, James Barlett, never stopped.

He was arrested the next day but wasn’t charged with Olney’s death until several weeks later.

He’s charged with leaving the scene of a deadly accident and tampering with physical evidence.

Pastor Josh remembers Pastor Steve as one of a kind.

“He was just a genuine person,” said Pastor Josh. “he truly cared about others, it wasn’t because of his role as a pastor. Pastor Steve cared about others and loved others. He served his community well and his country well.”

He says he hopes Pastor Steve’s congregation will heal.

He even prays for forgiveness for Bartlett.

“We’re all guilty of sinning against God and we’re all recipients of his forgiveness and I think some people need more forgiveness than other people,” said Pastor Josh.

There is no court date set for Bartlett.

