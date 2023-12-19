Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Comcast’s Xfinity warns customers of recent security data breach

Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor...
Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor authentication to secure their accounts.(Mike Mozart | Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Comcast’s Xfinity provided notice to its customers Monday of a recent data security incident.

According to a news release, Citrix announced a vulnerability in software used by Xfinity and thousands of other companies worldwide on Oct. 10, 2023.

While a patch was promptly put in place, Xfinity found suspicious activity on Oct. 25 and determined that between Oct. 16 and Oct. 19, there was unauthorized access to its internal systems as a result of this vulnerability.

After a deeper review of the affected systems and data, Xfinity believes the customer information at risk included usernames and hashed passwords for some customers.

For other customers, the at-risk information could include names, contact information, last four digits of social security numbers, birth dates, and secret questions and answers.

The news release states Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor authentication to secure their accounts.

Customers with questions can contact Xfinity’s dedicated call center at 888-799-2560 toll-free 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

More information is available on the Xfinity website at www.xfinity.com/dataincident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores

Latest News

Terrel Bradford has been indicted for capital murder. Terrel Bradford is accused of killing...
Huntsville man indicted for capital murder
The physicians’ group behind Ohio’s newly passed reproductive rights amendment is urging a...
Reproductive rights group urges Ohio prosecutor to drop criminal charge against woman who miscarried
An NBA G League player and his girlfriend have been arrested in connection with a missing...
Ex-NBA G League player, girlfriend set up paid sex appointment to lure victim before killing her, police say
Ft. Mitchell police investigate shooting outside of Kroger
Ft. Mitchell police investigate shooting outside of Kroger