Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Arrests made on protest at Decatur mayor’s home

The move has sparked debate over peaceful protests in the River City
By Matthew King
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:23 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - People in Decatur debated on Monday’s city council work session over what constitutes a peaceful protest. The move comes as Mayor Tab Bowling said protesters are disturbing the peace. Multiple people have protested outside of the Mayor’s home several nights and have led to arrests.

Since the fatal shooting of Perkins in late September, protesters have marched in Decatur streets asking for the firing of the officers involved and the removal of chief Todd Pinion.

Bowling has since fired three of the officers involved, and suspended one.

Despite this action from the city, protesters continue to rally outside Bowling’s home. Video posted to social media shows protesters shouting and banging on an object to have their voices heard.

Protesters said this action is a legal way to use their first amendment right, while Bowling said this is a direct violation of city ordinances.

“That’s not a peaceful protest,” Bowling said. “We have instructions as to how we’re supposed to respond when it becomes disturbing the peace. That’s what we’re doing.”

“A simple ‘so you’re going to take us to jail?’ and he pointed me out like we were playing duck duck goose,” Protester Terrence Baker said. “The disrespect that I received that day was the disrespect that black men have received all our lives.”

Mayor Bowling said arrests will continue to happen if protesters violate city ordinances, especially at night.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores

Latest News

People in Decatur debated on Monday’s city council work session over what constitutes a...
Arrests made on protest at Decatur mayor's home
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Lawrence Co. corrections officer in critical condition after being hit by car
Ryan Manning alleges his former colleagues conspired to give false statements during his June...
48 EXCLUSIVE: Former Scottsboro police officer sues department for misconduct
Ryan Manning alleges his former colleagues conspired to give false statements during his June...
EXCLUSIVE: Former Scottsboro police officer sues department for misconduct