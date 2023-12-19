Arrests made on protest at Decatur mayor’s home

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - People in Decatur debated on Monday’s city council work session over what constitutes a peaceful protest. The move comes as Mayor Tab Bowling said protesters are disturbing the peace. Multiple people have protested outside of the Mayor’s home several nights and have led to arrests.

Since the fatal shooting of Perkins in late September, protesters have marched in Decatur streets asking for the firing of the officers involved and the removal of chief Todd Pinion.

Bowling has since fired three of the officers involved, and suspended one.

Despite this action from the city, protesters continue to rally outside Bowling’s home. Video posted to social media shows protesters shouting and banging on an object to have their voices heard.

Protesters said this action is a legal way to use their first amendment right, while Bowling said this is a direct violation of city ordinances.

“That’s not a peaceful protest,” Bowling said. “We have instructions as to how we’re supposed to respond when it becomes disturbing the peace. That’s what we’re doing.”

“A simple ‘so you’re going to take us to jail?’ and he pointed me out like we were playing duck duck goose,” Protester Terrence Baker said. “The disrespect that I received that day was the disrespect that black men have received all our lives.”

Mayor Bowling said arrests will continue to happen if protesters violate city ordinances, especially at night.

