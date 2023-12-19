Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
72-year-old woman drowns in vehicle during flooding

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital at 1:46 p.m. (SOURCE: WCSC)
By Patrick Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A 72-year-old woman died Sunday after she become trapped in a submerged vehicle during Sunday night’s downpour in South Carolina.

Nancy Morrow of Mount Pleasant died Sunday afternoon at East Cooper Medical Center from asphyxia from drowning, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Mount Pleasant Police responded to Omni Boulevard in the Ravens Run area shortly before 1 p.m. to a report of a person trapped in a fully submerged vehicle, an incident report states.

Two officers and members of the Mount Pleasant Fire Department jumped into the floodwater and made their way to the vehicle to attempt to rescue the victim. Once Morrow was brought to land, officers performed CPR.

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital at 1:46 p.m., the report said.

The flooding in South Carolina was part of a severe weather system that hit the East, unleashing strong winds and torrential rainfall across a wide swath of the U.S.

In addition to the death in South Carolina, weather-related fatalities were reported in Maine, Pennsylvania and New York, including two other people who died when their vehicles encountered flooding, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

