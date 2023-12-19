48 EXCLUSIVE: Former Scottsboro police officer sues department for misconduct

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Scottsboro Police officer is now suing his former department and colleagues for slander, negligence and misconduct.

Ryan Manning was acquitted after a two week trial in June. He faced child abuse charges after his infant daughter was found with multiple bone fractures.

A 12-page lawsuit submitted by Manning’s attorneys claims his fellow officers conspired against him to provide false statements while testifying during the trial.

“They were part of a concerted effort to generate a false narrative against our client that has lead to the collateral damage that we are trying to correct,” said Mitchell J. Howie.

Manning’s Attorneys Mitchell J. Howie and Adam Cumberworth say SPD abused legal processes by influencing state investigators to characterize Manning as the only one responsible for his infant daughter’s injuries.

“Why was Ryan the only suspect? That was made clear with the testimony in trial that he was the only suspect their own witnesses including the child abuse expert said everybody should have been looked at,” said Cumberworth.

In addition to providing false statements to state investigators, Attorneys claim SPD officers defamed Manning to his in-laws prior to the abuse allegations.

“...trying to figure out how to get Ryan out of the house, talking bad about him as a police officer. Those are just things that help build what we think is the narrative of what they were doing from the beginning,” said Cumberworth.

The lawsuit alleges invasion of privacy, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution and more.

They say Manning is seeking damages for the distress and financial harm he endured as a result of their claims.

“Of course, he’s seeking justice, he’s seeking to right the collateral damage that was done to him based on the concerted rush to judgment by the city of Scottsboro, the Scottsboro police department and the officers that provided the statement as co-conspirators during the trial,” said Howie.

