Tow truck drivers come together to remember fallen colleague

Area tow truck owners and operators took time to remember Jayson Click on Monday.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Area tow truck owners and operators took time to remember a fallen brother on Monday.

They took part in a procession for Jayson Click, who owned Ace Towing. A driver who knew Click says he was shot while trying to repossess a car.

One man, 47-year-old Warren Siao, is charged with his murder.

Tow truck drivers were somber and said they felt compelled to show up.

“It’s a brotherhood,” said James Aaron, a friend of Click’s. “When one falls, we all come together for our fallen brother.”

Click’s funeral was held hours later at First Baptist Church in Grant.

