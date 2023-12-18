Tow truck drivers come together to remember fallen colleague

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Area tow truck owners and operators took time to remember a fallen brother on Monday.

They took part in a procession for Jayson Click, who owned Ace Towing. A driver who knew Click says he was shot while trying to repossess a car.

One man, 47-year-old Warren Siao, is charged with his murder.

Tow truck drivers were somber and said they felt compelled to show up.

“It’s a brotherhood,” said James Aaron, a friend of Click’s. “When one falls, we all come together for our fallen brother.”

Click’s funeral was held hours later at First Baptist Church in Grant.

