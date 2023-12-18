Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Scottsboro police arrest man accused of assaulting girlfriend and officer

Stevens Borgella was booked into the Jackson County Jail after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and later a police officer.
Stevens Borgella was booked into the Jackson County Jail after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and later a police officer.(Scottsboro police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was booked into the Jackson County Jail after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and later a police officer.

The Scottsboro Police Department said officers responded to the 23000 block of John T. Reid Parkway for a domestic violence call on Sunday.

Police said Stevens Borgella assaulted his girlfriend and was arrested for domestic violence in the third degree.

Borgella allegedly assaulted and injured a police officer during the booking process. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest and assault in the second degree.

Borgella is in the Jackson County Jail where he remains on a $3,500 bond.

