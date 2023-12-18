Scottsboro police arrest man accused of assaulting girlfriend and officer

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was booked into the Jackson County Jail after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and later a police officer.

The Scottsboro Police Department said officers responded to the 23000 block of John T. Reid Parkway for a domestic violence call on Sunday.

Police said Stevens Borgella assaulted his girlfriend and was arrested for domestic violence in the third degree.

Borgella allegedly assaulted and injured a police officer during the booking process. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest and assault in the second degree.

Borgella is in the Jackson County Jail where he remains on a $3,500 bond.

