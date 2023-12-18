Scottsboro man accused of stealing $50,000 worth of jewelry
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A Scottsboro man who is accused of stealing $50,000 worth of jewelry has been arrested.
According to Scottsboro Police, officers responded to a home on East Appletree St. regarding a report of burglary and theft on Dec. 14.
The victim reported that $50,000 worth of jewelry had been stolen from their home.
After an investigation, James Cook was identified as the suspect. Cook was arrested the next day and charged with Burglary - 3rd degree, Theft of Property and Possession of Marijuana - 1st degree. He has since been released on bond.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.