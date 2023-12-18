Scottsboro man accused of stealing $50,000 worth of jewelry

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A Scottsboro man who is accused of stealing $50,000 worth of jewelry has been arrested.

According to Scottsboro Police, officers responded to a home on East Appletree St. regarding a report of burglary and theft on Dec. 14.

The victim reported that $50,000 worth of jewelry had been stolen from their home.

After an investigation, James Cook was identified as the suspect. Cook was arrested the next day and charged with Burglary - 3rd degree, Theft of Property and Possession of Marijuana - 1st degree. He has since been released on bond.

