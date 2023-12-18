Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Scottsboro man accused of stealing $50,000 worth of jewelry

James Cook is accused of stealing $50,000 worth of jewelry
James Cook is accused of stealing $50,000 worth of jewelry(SPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A Scottsboro man who is accused of stealing $50,000 worth of jewelry has been arrested.

According to Scottsboro Police, officers responded to a home on East Appletree St. regarding a report of burglary and theft on Dec. 14.

The victim reported that $50,000 worth of jewelry had been stolen from their home.

After an investigation, James Cook was identified as the suspect. Cook was arrested the next day and charged with Burglary - 3rd degree, Theft of Property and Possession of Marijuana - 1st degree. He has since been released on bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores

Latest News

Caught on camera: deaf dog stolen from home
Caught on camera: deaf dog stolen from home
Stevens Borgella was booked into the Jackson County Jail after he allegedly assaulted his...
Scottsboro police arrest man accused of assaulting girlfriend and officer
Toyota Field
Auburn to face off against Troy at Toyota Field in 2024
Brandon Shirley
Man charged after resisting arrest in Florence