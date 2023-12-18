No charges for Decatur PD officers involved in chase that killed 16-year-old

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County grand jury decided that the officers involved in a chase that killed a 16-year-old will not face any charges.

On Sept. 4 at nearly 3 a.m., A Decatur Police officer attempted to pull over 16-year-old Jaiden DeJarnett because he did not have his headlights on. DeJarnett did not stop for the officer and led a police pursuit. Three officers were involved in the pursuit.

The pursuit began in Decatur and ended in Courtland when DeJarnett lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

DeJarnett’s family requested the dashcam video from the incident in November but it was denied as the investigation was still active. The case was turned over to the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.

On Monday, the Lawrence County District Attorney told WAFF 48 News that the grand jury returned No Bills against the officers involved in the chase. This means that the grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing and the officers will not be charged.

As previously reported by WAFF 48 News, one of the officers involved in this chase is one of the officers who was recently terminated for his alleged actions in the Steve Perkins shooting case.

