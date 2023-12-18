Man charged after resisting arrest in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was charged after resisting arrest in Florence on Sunday.

According to the Florence Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Escape in the Seven Points area. The driver of the Escape, Brandon Shirley, exited the vehicle and initially complied with officers but started to run, forcing the officer to tackle him.

Police said he continued to resist arrest and the officer was forced again to tackle him.

Additional officers arrived on the scene to apprehend him.

A warrant check on Shirley uncovered he had several warrants with the department. He was transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

When Shirley was at the detention center, police said Shirley removed his handcuffs and ran again. He was unable to get away due to the perimeter fence and was once again taken into custody.

He was charged with the following:

Attempt to Elude Resisting Arrest

Escape 3rd degree

Driving with Suspended License

Fail to Signal

His bond is set at $5,800.

