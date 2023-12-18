Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Huntsville Eagle Scout earns rare life-saving commendation from JROTC

Ryan Sellevold
Ryan Sellevold(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A member of Columbia High School’s JROTC received two rare honors on Sunday: Ryan Sellevold was given the rank of Eagle Scout, and he was presented with the JROTC Heroism Award.

The JROTC Heroism Award is extremely rare, it’s the highest honor given to a cadet and it requires special approval from the U.S. Army.

In the summer of 2021, Ryan helped save a camper who was struggling after their kayak tipped over. He jumped into the water, freed the camper and helped bring them to shore. That same summer, in an unrelated incident, another camper was having a medical emergency. After learning the camper was diabetic, Ryan’s training kicked in, and he led other scouts in creating a human stretcher to carry the patient out of the woods and towards help.

Ryan told us before the ceremony that he couldn’t have done those things without a lot of help from people along the way. “I’m very appreciative. I know a lot of people have helped me through this, especially my beneficiary at Columbia - Dr. Jones” Sellevold said. “Even my scoutmasters here today, they supported me from the very beginning when I moved here in 6th grade. Everyone whose guided me along the way, a big ‘thank you’!”

Sellevold’s Eagle Scout project was improving the nature trail at Columbia High. “To become an Eagle you have to do a big service project, 100 hours. For me, at Columbia High School, there’s a big nature trail all around it. I rebuilt it, did all new signs, even put a map in there and with Columbia’s support we hung that up.”

