Frigidly Cold Temperatures Coming Tonight

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A strong northwest wind will begin to pick up and continue into the afternoon with occasional wind gusts over 30 miles per hour. We will see plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures around 50 degrees. With the blustery northwest wind though, the feels like temperature will stay in the 30s for most of the day. Winds will stay breezy overnight with clear skies allowing our morning lows to fall into the 20s. The wind chill on Tuesday morning will be in the teens for most locations, so dress warm before you head out the door!

Tuesday is looking mainly sunny, but cold with afternoon highs staying in the middle to upper 40s. Wednesday will bring in more cloud cover and seasonal high temperatures in the low to middle 50s. Thursday and Friday will begin a brief warm up with highs returning to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Unfortunately, we will be tracking more rainfall potential for the weekend with chances for rain on Saturday and Christmas Eve Sunday. Christmas Day will also bring additional chances for showers.

