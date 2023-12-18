Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Florence police officer charged with domestic violence resigns

A Lauderdale County judge did not accept Javen Pillar’s plea of guilty and will dismiss the case once Pillar meets a few requirements.
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence Police Department officer who was charged with domestic violence has resigned.

Javen Pillar was charged with domestic violence after allegedly assaulting his mother on Oct. 4. Pillar was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center and released on a $5,000 bond.

Florence police officer arrested, charged with Domestic Violence

During his bench trial, Pillar’s mom claimed that it was all a misunderstanding. Pillar’s attorney said that Pillar and his mother were in a heated argument when Pillar pushed his way into a room as his mom slammed a door. This lead to Pillar tackling his mother onto the couch due to too much momentum.

Florence Police Officer’s domestic violence charge to be dismissed following bench trial

Pillar attempted to plead guilty but a Lauderdale County judge did not accept it. Instead, the judge ordered Pillar to pay various court fees, attend anger management classes, and steer clear of any trouble. Ultimately the case will be dismissed once all of his requirements are fulfilled.

On Friday, Pillar resigned from the Florence Police Department before a personnel hearing took place. That hearing was scheduled for Dec. 18 but it did not happen since he resigned.

