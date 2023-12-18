Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Flood and wind warnings issued, airlines and schools affected as strong storm hits the Northeast

A strong storm system is creating a travel mess in the northeastern U.S. (Source: News 12 New Jersey LLC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Heavy rain and high winds swept through the Northeast on Monday for the second time in a week, spurring flood warnings, electricity outages, flight cancelations and school closings.

The National Weather Service predicted up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain in some parts of the region. More than 245,000 power outages were reported from Pennsylvania to New York to New England, with numerous reports of trees falling on power lines. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph (97 kph) were forecast for the southeast New England coast, the Weather Service said.

A car drives on a flooded street in Philadelphia early Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Alejandro A....
A car drives on a flooded street in Philadelphia early Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)(AP)

Nearly 50 flights were canceled and nearly 90 were delayed at New York-area airports, according to FlightAware. Many school districts canceled or delayed classes because of the conditions. Commuter rail systems were reporting delays.

In New York City, high winds prompted the temporary closure of the Verrazzano Bridge. It reopened later Monday morning, but with a ban on tractor-trailers and other large vehicles.

Guilford, Connecticut, police said a tree fell on a police cruiser, but the officer was not injured.

The storm swept up the southern East Coast late Saturday and Sunday, breaking rainfall records and forcing water rescues.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores
The scene of the crash sent in from a viewer
Helicopter crashes in Tuscumbia near Hwy. 72

Latest News

New Market wildfire
Crews battle multiple acres of wooded area fire in New Market
Additionally, before the fire, there were property issues such as plumbing and electrical...
House fire on Kenwood Dr., multiple crews respond
The JROTC Heroism Award is extremely rare, it’s the highest honor given to a cadet and it...
Huntsville Eagle Scout earns rare life-saving commendation from JROTC
3M, Daikin lawsuit
3M, Daikin, & Toray named in new lawsuit over contaminated drinking water
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
In Israel, the US defense secretary is expected to press for a more targeted approach in Gaza