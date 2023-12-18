Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on College Drive in Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed an elderly woman in the parking lot of a grocery store Monday morning, December 18.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Albertsons on College Drive in Baton Rouge.

Police identified the victim as Louise Calloway, 84. They added that she was walking in the parking lot and fell after tripping on a raised portion of concrete.

The driver of the vehicle was driving in the parking lot and didn’t notice Calloway on the ground, according to BRPD.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores

Latest News

Caught on camera: deaf dog stolen from home
Caught on camera: deaf dog stolen from home
James Cook is accused of stealing $50,000 worth of jewelry
Scottsboro man accused of stealing $50,000 worth of jewelry
Stevens Borgella was booked into the Jackson County Jail after he allegedly assaulted his...
Scottsboro police arrest man accused of assaulting girlfriend and officer
Toyota Field
Auburn to face off against Troy at Toyota Field in 2024
Brandon Shirley
Man charged after resisting arrest in Florence