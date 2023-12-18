Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities recovered the body of the missing duck hunter from Georgia near Goose Pond Colony on Monday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was recovered near the Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Saturday after Hardie was duck hunting on Lake Guntersville near Goose Pond Colony when a kayak capsized, causing him to go beneath the water and never resurface.

According to the Bremen City Schools District, Hardie was a 2021 graduate of Bremen High School.

Hardie was also a former student-athlete at Snead State Community College. The school said he graduated this past spring after playing baseball for two seasons.

The school made the following statement:

Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division, Alabama Department of Conservation & Natural Resources Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries Division, the Scottsboro/Jackson County Rescue Squad, Rosalee Rescue Squad, Guntersville Fire Department, Crane Hill Fire and Rescue along with the Logan Fire and Rescue all assisted in the recovery.

The North Alabama Search Dog Association also provided cadaver K-9s in the search efforts.

Eddie Tigue with the Scottsboro Jackson Rescue Squad said the most difficult part of trying to find the body is maneuvering through grass on the lake.

“You know I’m not the family so I don’t know what’s their toughest thing,” Tigue said. “But we understand that it’s a waiting game for them and we’d like to bring that to a conclusion as [quickly] as possible.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.