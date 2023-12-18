Athens police seeking leads in fatal hit-and-run accident

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are still searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian Thursday evening.

Athens police say the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 72 and Hine Street.

The victim was 59-year-old Erskine Jacobs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Athens Police Captain Brett Constable says they are still investigating the incident. They are asking for the driver to come forward.

“We really need to talk to the driver to kind of see what happened at the scene, and understand why the driver didn’t stay at the scene,” he said. “So that’s why we want the driver to contact us at the police department here.”

Police are still seeking leads on any tan/beige Honda CRV from model years 2012-2016.

The vehicle was last seen Westbound on Hwy. 72 and is believed to be at a residence in Lauderdale County.

