Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Athens police seeking leads in fatal hit-and-run accident

Police are still searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian Thursday at the intersection of Highway 72 and Hine Street.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are still searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian Thursday evening.

Athens police say the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 72 and Hine Street.

The victim was 59-year-old Erskine Jacobs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Athens Police Captain Brett Constable says they are still investigating the incident. They are asking for the driver to come forward.

“We really need to talk to the driver to kind of see what happened at the scene, and understand why the driver didn’t stay at the scene,” he said. “So that’s why we want the driver to contact us at the police department here.”

Police are still seeking leads on any tan/beige Honda CRV from model years 2012-2016.

The vehicle was last seen Westbound on Hwy. 72 and is believed to be at a residence in Lauderdale County.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores

Latest News

Javen Pillar was arrested Wednesday evening.
Florence police officer charged with domestic violence resigns
Area tow truck owners and operators took time to remember Jayson Click on Monday.
Tow truck drivers come together to remember fallen colleague
A Lawrence County grand jury decided that the officers involved in a chase that killed...
No charges for Decatur officers involved in chase that killed 16-year-old
Area tow truck owners and operators took time to remember Jayson Click on Monday.
Tow truck drivers come together to remember fallen colleague