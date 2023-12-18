Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Athens Police continue search for driver after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

Captain Brett Constable with the Athens Police Department says the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 72 and Hine St.
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police are continuing to search for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian Thursday evening.

Captain Brett Constable with the Athens Police Department said the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 72 and Hine St.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West said Erskine Jacobs, of Athens, has been identified as the victim. He was pronounced dead at Athens Limestone Hospital. Constable said he was 59-years-old.

Constable said the driver fled the scene and was last seen going westbound on Hwy. 72. Police are continuing to search for a tan or beige Honda CR-V with damage to its front and driver-side rear-view mirror area.

Police said they are still seeking leads on any tan/beige Honda CRV from model years 2012-2016 that has, or had, damage following the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian. The vehicle was last seen Westbound on Hwy. 72 and is believed to be at a residence in the Lauderdale County area.

If you spot this vehicle please contact Detective Sergeant Kelly Fussell at (56)233-8718.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

