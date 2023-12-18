Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Archbishop Rodi issues statement after Pope Francis approves blessings for same-sex couples

By Mike Brantley
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Archbishiop Thomas J. Rodi of the Archdiocese of Mobile today issued a statement following the declaration earlier in the day from the Vatican indicating the pope has approved blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals do not resemble marriage.

Rodi stated that while there has been insufficient time for local Catholic leaders to reflect upon details of how to implement the policy shift, “it is important to note that the Archdiocese of Mobile is always guided by the teachings of the Holy Father.”

Requiring “reflection and consulation,” Rodi said in his statement, will be determining how to give blessings to same-sex couples while avoiding ritualistic elements that resemble marriage rites. That requirement is specified by the declaration from the Vatican, Rodi acknowledged in the statement.

Rodi’s statement issued by the Archdiocese:

“This morning the Vatican issued the Declaration, ‘Fiducia Supplicans,’ which was approved by Pope Francis. Since it was only released today, there has not been sufficient time to reflect upon it. In particular, reflection and consultation will be necessary in order to determine the most appropriate fashion to give a blessing to a couple while at the same time, and as required by the Vatican document, avoiding any element that remotely resembles a marriage rite. It is also important to note that the Archdiocese of Mobile is always guided by the teachings of the Holy Father.”

Pope Francis formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples with the document explaining the change in Vatican policy by insisting that people seeking God’s love and mercy shouldn’t be subject to “an exhaustive moral analysis” to receive it.

The new policy allows blessings to be offered under some circumstances if they didn’t confuse the ritual with the sacrament of marriage and reaffirms that marriage is a lifelong sacrament between a man and a woman.

(Archdiocese of Mobile)

