Albertville Aggie Band gears up for 2024 Rose Bowl Parade

The Albertville Aggie Marching Band has sights on the “Granddaddy of Them All” as they prepare for the 2024 Rose Bowl Parade. (Courtesy of Billy Dunn)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Albertville Aggie Marching Band has sights on the “Granddaddy of Them All” as they prepare for the 2024 Rose Bowl Parade.

The band will head to Pasadena, California for its third time playing in the iconic parade on New Year’s Day. The other two times were in 2011 and 2018.

This will be the 135th Tournament of Roses Rose Parade Presented by Honda and includes a 5.5-mile parade route.

As the band marches their way to the Rose Bowl, the Albertville community continues to draw support.

In preparation for the big day, the band marched through the streets of Albertville with hundreds showcasing support through signs and onlookers celebrating the big accomplishment.

The Rose Bowl Game will be played between the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines, champions of the Big Ten Conference, and the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide, champions of the Southeastern Conference at 3 p.m. CT.

