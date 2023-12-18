Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey awards grants to help crime victims

Gov. Kay Ivey announced more than $2.4 million in grants to help crime victims on Monday.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced more than $2.4 million in grants to help crime victims on Monday.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Gov. Kay Ivey announced more than $2.4 million in grants to help crime victims in Alabama on Monday.

The grants aim to ensure that victims of domestic violence and other abusive crimes can find safe housing and other essential elements to help them rebuild their lives.

The grants will go to 11 nonprofit agencies. Services provided by the agencies range from providing shelter for victims, offering counseling and emotional support to legal assistance and victim compensation.

“These agencies are a godsend to victims of violence and provide immeasurable services to help so many in their recovery process,” Ivey said. “I commend these agencies, their staff members and volunteers for being there when they are needed.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Agencies awarded grants include:

Family Services Center - $76,496 to serve residents in Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan and Winston counties.

AshaKiran Inc. - $449,518 to aid victims in Jackson, Limestone and Madison counties.

AIDS Action Coalition of Huntsville - $66,683 to serve victims in Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan and Winston counties.

2nd Chance - $92,526 to serve victims in Calhoun, Cleburne, Etowah and Talladega counties.

Family Services Center of Calhoun County Inc. - $40,397 to assist victims in Calhoun County.

Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama - $287,933 to serve victims in Jefferson and Shelby counties.

One Place Family Justice Center - $612,541 to serve victims in Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.

Montgomery Area Family Violence Program (Family Sunshine Center) - $310,807 to help victims in Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.

Wiregrass Angel House - $143,536 to serve victims in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.

Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc. - $118,938 to serve victims in Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties.

Penelope House Inc. - $242,592 to assist victims in Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties.

