5-year-old boy dies at migrant shelter

A 5-year-old died at this migrant shelter in Chicago.
A 5-year-old died at this migrant shelter in Chicago.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(WLS) - Chicago police are investigating the death of a young boy at a migrant shelter.

Authorities say 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez started feeling sick Sunday. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Martinez was living at the city-run shelter.

The shelter is located inside a warehouse and houses about 1,000 migrants.

Police say the child’s death does not appear to be criminal.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

