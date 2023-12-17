Tennessee Valley fallen veterans remembered through Wreaths Across America

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With Christmas right around the corner, people around the country and in the Tennessee Valley paid respect to fallen veterans.

On Saturday, volunteers came together to place wreaths on the graves of the veterans for Wreaths Across America.

One cemetery around the area, Roselawn Cemetary in Decatur was blanketed with wreaths all over. Volunteers have been making and carefully arranging the wreaths for the past several weeks to remember the fallen servicemembers.

The dedication to showcasing wreaths pushed on past gloomy weather. The rain and cold did not scare away the volunteers as over 2300 graves received a wreath.

Tammy Kunkel, Event Coordinator for Wreaths Across America, said although the weather wasn’t the best, the opportunity for people to take time and honor vets was what made the day special.

“The weather was kind of iffy, we wondered if we would have a large crowd so to have them come out is [a] tremendous respect and honor to our vets where everyone is so busy,” Kunkel said. “So to take time to come out here and lay a veterans wreath, that’s special.”

For more information on taking part in Wreaths Across America, click here. Leaders say they are always looking for more volunteers.

