Showers end early, becoming sunny & breezy throughout the day.

First Alert Weather
For today, showers will end really early, and a gradual clearing will take place throughout the day. By the afternoon, most will have sun, it will breezy and cool. Temps in the 50s. Tonight, breezy with a few clouds. Low temps around 40 degrees. Monday, sunny, breezy and cool. High temps around 50 degrees. Cold and clear Monday night. Temps dip back into the 20s. Tuesday through Thursday, mostly sunny and cold Tuesday, warmer by Thursday. High temps Tuesday in the 40s., rising to near 60 degrees by Thursday. Cloudy Friday and mild. Temps around 60 degrees. The chance for rain for the weekend and for Christmas Day. It will be a mild stretch of weather with high temps around 60 degrees, overnight low temps in the 40s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
