Multiple crews respond to overnight house fire near Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple crews responded to an overnight house fire on Kenwood Drive near Alabama A&M in Huntsville.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue crews, Huntsville Police Department and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. were all on the scene.

WAFF crews on the scene said there was one person outside the home saying no one was inside when the fire took place.

Deborah Rogers, who is a traveling nurse renting the property, said she was at work nearly two hours away in Etowah County when she received the phone call saying her house was on fire.

“We lost everything,” Rogers said. “All the Christmas presents — everything. I’m just glad my daughter and son were not home at the time and everyone is safe.”

Additionally, Rogers said before the fire, there were property issues such as plumbing and electrical issues she tried to address with the homeowner.

Rogers said she was told by Huntsville Fire and Rescue that it could have been an electrical fire. It is unknown at this time how many people are now displaced.

HFR is continuing to investigate the scene.

