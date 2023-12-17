Crews battle multiple acres of wooded area fire in New Market

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - A wooded area fire burned multiple acres in New Market on Saturday.

According to the New Market Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to the scene regarding a wood and tree line fire. New Market VFD with mutual assistance from Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Rescue, Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department, Meridianville Volunteer Department, and the Alabama Forestry Commission were able to control the fire.

New Market VFD said the fire took over 20 people, 1000 gallons of water, and several hours of climbing up and down to battle the blaze.

The department said the hot spots are now being taken on by Mother Nature.

