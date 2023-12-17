Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Crews battle multiple acres of wooded area fire in New Market

Multiple crews responded to a woods / tree line fire in New Market
Multiple crews responded to a woods / tree line fire in New Market(New Market Volunteer Fire Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - A wooded area fire burned multiple acres in New Market on Saturday.

According to the New Market Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to the scene regarding a wood and tree line fire. New Market VFD with mutual assistance from Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Rescue, Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department, Meridianville Volunteer Department, and the Alabama Forestry Commission were able to control the fire.

New Market VFD said the fire took over 20 people, 1000 gallons of water, and several hours of climbing up and down to battle the blaze.

The department said the hot spots are now being taken on by Mother Nature.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores
Mother, son arrested following altercation with Decatur Police officer
Mother, son arrested following altercation with Decatur Police officer

Latest News

Fallen Vets remembered through "Wreaths Across America"
Tennessee Valley fallen veterans remembered through Wreaths Across America
House fire on Kenwood Drive
Multiple crews respond to overnight house fire near Alabama A&M
Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad at Goose Pond Colony in search for missing kayaker
Authorities searching for missing man in water near Goose Pond Colony
Fallen Vets remembered through "Wreaths Across America"
Fallen veterans in the Tennessee Valley remembered through Wreaths Across America