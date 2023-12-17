Colder Air Moves In To Start Your Week

Rain ended early with a cold front well to our east this afternoon, but cloud cover is lingering across the area, especially along and east of I-65. Temperatures have steadily fallen throughout the day with most locations currently sitting in the upper 40s and low 50s. When you factor in some breezy winds out of the northwest though, it definitely feels more chilly! Some clouds will stick with us overnight with morning lows plummeting near freezing on Monday morning, so dress warm before you head out the door for your early morning commute.

Plenty of sun will be in store for the week ahead, but despite the sunshine, temperatures will stay well below average and struggle to make it out of the 40s Monday afternoon. Expect winds to stay breezy out of the northwest with occasional gusts up to 25 mph and this will slip wind chills into the upper 30s and low 40s for much of the day. Skies will remain clear into the evening hours making for a frigidly cold night. Overnight lows are forecasted to dip into the low and mid 20s Tuesday morning, but the wind chill will make it feel more like the teens!

This colder pattern will stick with us through mid-week before a nice warming trend takes hold on Thursday with afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. Thursday is our first official day of the winter solstice, but it won’t be feeling much like winter with temperatures running a few degrees above normal. Temperatures will stay mild near 60 degrees on Friday to round out your week and clouds will be increasing as our next cold front approaches the region. Chances for rain will return for your upcoming weekend and the days leading up to your Christmas holiday.

