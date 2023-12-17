Christmas Capers - A Depression-era tradition continues in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Rubber chickens were flying in Madison on Saturday. More than a hundred people lined up on Main Street at the old Humphrey-Hughes Drug Store to take part in a tradition dating back to the Great Depression.

It’s known as “Christmas Capers”. According to Debbie Overcash with the Madison Station Historical Preservation Society, this event began when the original owners of the store wanted to do something for their friends and neighbors who were struggling during the hard economic times. “Doc Hughes realized, during the Great Depression, not everybody was going to have a meal on Christmas Day. On Christmas Eve in 1927, he threw real chickens off of the drug store with little tags tied to them where you could get a box of band-aids or a toothbrush or something like that.”

The event was a huge success, and continued for decades until Hughes passed away in the 1970s. Fast forward to 2019 - when the Historical Preservation Society was being asked to come up with fun monthly events to celebrate Madison’s sesquicentennial. One of the ideas was the bring back the annual Christmas chicken toss. It was a smash hit again, and it’s gotten bigger and better every year since.

Doc Hughes’ grandsons - Walt and Larry Anderson have taken up the family mantle. They were atop of old building today tossing candy and Moon Pies to folks below. But, instead of live chickens, they were throwing out rubber chickens. There were still some prizes attached - prizes worth more than a box of band-aids. “Today we have over $3,300 worth of prizes tied to 20 chicken legs.” Overcash told us. Those prizes include gifts from shops on Main Street Madison and even a flight voucher from Huntsville International Airport. “You saw lots of happy people walking away with those prizes.” Overcash said. “The funniest thing is the children, they are having the biggest time and so many adults will step back and let a little one catch a chicken so it’s pretty heart-warming.”

