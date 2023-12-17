Authorities continue search for missing man in water near Goose Pond Colony

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities continue to search for a missing man in the water near Goose Pond Colony in Jackson County on Sunday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said around 8 a.m. on Saturday an individual was duck hunting on Lake Guntersville near Goose Pond Colony when their kayak capsized, causing the person to go beneath the water and never resurface.

According to an official with the Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad, the incident involved a man from Georgia. He was believed to have fallen into the water after attempting to move from a boat to a kayak.

ALEA said the missing man has been identified as 22-year-old Brooks Hardie. The search began again Sunday morning around 8 a.m.

Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division, Alabama Department of Conservation & Natural Resources Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries Division, the Scottsboro/Jackson County Rescue Squad, Rosalee Rescue Squad, Guntersville Fire Department, Crane Hill Fire and Rescue along with the Logan Fire and Rescue are all currently assisting in the rescue.

The North Alabama Search Dog Association is also providing cadaver K-9s in the search efforts.

Eddie Tigue with the Scottsboro Jackson Rescue Squad said the most difficult part of trying to find the body is maneuvering through grass on the lake.

“You know I’m not the family so I don’t know what’s their toughest thing,” Tigue said. “But we understand that it’s a waiting game for them and we’d like to bring that to a conclusion as [quickly] as possible.”

ALEA Marine Patrol Troopers are continuing to monitor and investigate the scene.

