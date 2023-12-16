State leaders eyeing ways to make repossessions safer two deadly repossession attempts

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - After Steve Perkins and Jayson Click were both killed during two separate nighttime repossession attempts, there’s a growing call for change.

“We’re just doing our jobs,” said Billy Green, executive director for the Alabama Towing and Recovery Association. “We want to come home safe every night.”

Most recently, Decatur city leaders discussed a proposal that would ban repossessions after dark.

Thursday night, hundreds of tow truck drivers rallied in Huntsville in memory of Click, who was shot and killed while on the job in Harvest.

Billy Green, executive director for the Alabama Towing and Recovery Association said his organization has lobbyists who may now have to look for more ways to protect workers.

“That’s another thing we may have to look at in Montgomery. At some of the laws on the books and what protections there are for the repossessor.”

State Senator Arthur Orr has been following Decatur’s situation closely, saying he’s committed to finding a solution to prevent any further tragedies.

“I think it is important we do look at how we’re doing the repossessions and if another state or municipality has a better safer option out there that they’ve put in the code as far as a law to improve the safety and maybe de-escalate the potential for violence, that’s something we need to look at,” he said.

Orr also said he’s waiting for the results of the ALEA investigation in Decatur to further research how other cities have made repossessions safer.

Meantime, no motive has been released in the shooting death of Jayson Click.

