Showers expected this afternoon and overnight.

First Alert Weather
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, increasing clouds, breezy with scattered showers developing during the afternoon. High temps in the 50s. Tonight, showers are likely and breezy. Wind gusts out of the southeast to 25 MPH. Overnight low temps in the 40s. Sunday, lingering early showers, otherwise becoming sunny during the afternoon. Still breezy and cooler. High temps in the low 50s. Sunday night, breezy and mostly clear. Mid to upper 30s. 

Monday, sunny, breezy and cold. High temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees, wind chill values in the 40s. Diminishing winds Monday night, with clear and cold conditions. Low temps in the 20s. Tuesday, sunny and chilly. High temps only in the 40s. Tuesday night, clear and cold. Lows in the 20s. Wednesday, sunny and still cool. High temps in the low to mid 50s. Winter arrives Thursday and not feeling Winterlike with temps near 60 degrees and sunny. Cloudy Friday, temps near 60 degrees.

Early call for NEXT weekend, a chance of showers.

