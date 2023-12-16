Scattered Showers This Evening And Early Sunday

Clouds have been increasing throughout the day and winds have been breezy out of the southeast as our next weathermaker approaches the Valley. Some light scattered showers will be possible late this afternoon with high temperatures back near 60 degrees. Better chances for rain will arrive later this evening and continue overnight into Sunday morning as a cold front sweeps through the area. While no severe weather is expected, please take it easy on the roadways and have the rain gear ready for your early morning commute Sunday!

Expect morning lows to range in the mid and upper 40s on Sunday with lingering showers possible through your mid to late morning hours. We’ll be drying out as we head into the afternoon with skies gradually clearing paving the way for some peeks of sun. Winds will remain breezy at times out of the northwest with occasional gusts upwards of 20 mph. Afternoon highs will be trending cooler with temperatures only reaching the low and mid 50s. Skies will stay partly cloudy into the evening hours with overnight lows chilly in the mid and upper 30s.

Monday will be sunny, breezy and cold with high temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees and wind chill values in the 40s. Winds will calm down into the evening hours, but it’ll still be a cold night with overnight lows in the 20s. Not much change is expected in the forecast on Tuesday with plenty more sun, but temperatures remaining well below normal with afternoon highs only topping out in the 40s. Temperatures will steadily warm up through the rest of the week with upper 50s and low 60s returning by Thursday. Isolated chances for rain will be possible for your next upcoming weekend and Christmas holiday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.