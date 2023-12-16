Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Members of Al Azhar Temple No. 195, Court No. 181 hand out essentials to homeless community

By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many groups came together to help serve neighbors in need in Huntsville on Saturday.

Members of the Al Azhar Temple No. 195 and Court No. 181 showed out to hand out essential items along Derrick Street to the homeless community ahead of the Christmas season.

Lathan B. Strong the 24th Illustrious Potentate of No. 195 said members were grilling out to provide an opportunity to give back to the community.

“We are grilling hot dogs and hamburgers,” said Strong. “We have granola bars, blankets and skull caps that they’ll be able to wear during the winter.”

The groups also provided toiletries, gloves, and propane for heaters. Strong said they also offered gift cards to help those in the area get necessities they need on their own.

For more information on the Al Azhar Temple, click here.

