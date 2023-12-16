Marshall County Coroner denied supplies for a third time by county commission

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County’s Coroner now has an official headquarters ready to be used. However, Coroner Cody Nugent says he has been denied the supplies to equip that building for a third time.

On Wednesday, Nugent went before the county commission with seven items on the agenda.

Those items, according to our news partners at the Advertiser-Gleam are as follows:

To purchase used office furniture from Office Furniture Outlet for $9,984 from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. To remove existing flooring and replace it with LVT for $9,384 from ARPA funds To purchase four mortuary tables (two embalming tables, and two dressing tables) from American Mortuary Supplies for $7,834 from ARPA funds. To purchase vertical filing cabinets for record storage from previous administrations from Staples for $1,219 from ARPA funds. To purchase a camera system for the Coroner’s Building from HTTS for $4,069 from ARPA Funds. To seek bids for morgue renovation and plumbing upgrades to the building; estimated to not exceed $80,000. Approve mileage for Chief Deputy Coroner while acting in his official capacity.

Nugent says the commission only approved items 2, 4 and 5 with the rest being voted down in a 3-2 vote.

“The commissioners are still concerned about the cost. They’re still concerned about what money needs to be spent on and that’s where the disagreement is at, what does a coroner actually need to function with” said Nugent.

Nugent said the embalming tables included the agenda are, in fact, a need for the coroner’s office.

After that item was shot down, District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims stepped in to advocate for Nugent, calling on the commission to reconsider the decision.

“They’re saying that we have gave Cody a lot more than what other coroner’s have, but it’s needed. The coroner’s building has got a spot made up for it where you can do all this and do it right. You’ve got tables to where you can do it in a decent manner,” said Sims.

The tables were eventually approved after Sims’ recommended they vote again. Nugent says having a space for the Coroner to examine bodies is crucial to upholding the dignity of the deceased and their family.

“That’s the goal of my office and my investigators that we don’t disrespect anyone, doesn’t put anyone’s loved one in a position that we wouldn’t want ours in,” he said.

With renovations to the new building in Albertville still up in the air, Nugent says he’s left feeling frustrated.

“It is very frustrating. I was elected to be coroner. As part of that, my jobs is to make sure the coroner’s office has what it needs to serve the public,” said Nugent.

WAFF 48 News reached out to the Commission Chairman for comment. At this time we have not heard back.

