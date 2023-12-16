Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Marshall County Coroner denied supplies for a third time by county commission

Coroner says commission is preventing new building from completion
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County’s Coroner now has an official headquarters ready to be used. However, Coroner Cody Nugent says he has been denied the supplies to equip that building for a third time.

On Wednesday, Nugent went before the county commission with seven items on the agenda.

Those items, according to our news partners at the Advertiser-Gleam are as follows:

  1. To purchase used office furniture from Office Furniture Outlet for $9,984 from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
  2. To remove existing flooring and replace it with LVT for $9,384 from ARPA funds
  3. To purchase four mortuary tables (two embalming tables, and two dressing tables) from American Mortuary Supplies for $7,834 from ARPA funds.
  4. To purchase vertical filing cabinets for record storage from previous administrations from Staples for $1,219 from ARPA funds.
  5. To purchase a camera system for the Coroner’s Building from HTTS for $4,069 from ARPA Funds.
  6. To seek bids for morgue renovation and plumbing upgrades to the building; estimated to not exceed $80,000.
  7. Approve mileage for Chief Deputy Coroner while acting in his official capacity.

Nugent says the commission only approved items 2, 4 and 5 with the rest being voted down in a 3-2 vote.

“The commissioners are still concerned about the cost. They’re still concerned about what money needs to be spent on and that’s where the disagreement is at, what does a coroner actually need to function with” said Nugent.

Nugent said the embalming tables included the agenda are, in fact, a need for the coroner’s office.

After that item was shot down, District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims stepped in to advocate for Nugent, calling on the commission to reconsider the decision.

“They’re saying that we have gave Cody a lot more than what other coroner’s have, but it’s needed. The coroner’s building has got a spot made up for it where you can do all this and do it right. You’ve got tables to where you can do it in a decent manner,” said Sims.

The tables were eventually approved after Sims’ recommended they vote again. Nugent says having a space for the Coroner to examine bodies is crucial to upholding the dignity of the deceased and their family.

“That’s the goal of my office and my investigators that we don’t disrespect anyone, doesn’t put anyone’s loved one in a position that we wouldn’t want ours in,” he said.

With renovations to the new building in Albertville still up in the air, Nugent says he’s left feeling frustrated.

“It is very frustrating. I was elected to be coroner. As part of that, my jobs is to make sure the coroner’s office has what it needs to serve the public,” said Nugent.

WAFF 48 News reached out to the Commission Chairman for comment. At this time we have not heard back.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.

Latest News

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Bank Independent Stadium process officially moves into design phase
The University of North Alabama is moving forward with its plans to build a brand new stadium...
Bank Independent Stadium process officially moves into design phase
Jordan Hernandez, 36 of Decatur
Kidnapping, murder suspect transferred to Lawrence County Jail
Coroner says commission is deliberately preventing the completion of his new building
Marshall County Coroner denied supplies for a third time by county commission