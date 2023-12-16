Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 15-year-old boy over cigarette

Authorities said Lavon Bernard Julius, 43, shot and killed 15-year-old Zeloni Ellison after the boy asked him for a cigarette. (Source: WIS)
By Maggie Brown and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 43-year-old South Carolina man was convicted Wednesday of murder and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Lavon Bernard Julius shot and killed 15-year-old Zeloni Ellison on Jan. 29, 2022.

Julius shot Ellison four times outside of Ellison’s grandmother’s apartment in Lexington.

“After the shooting, witnesses testified that Julius appeared calm and nonchalant as if nothing happened,” a spokesperson for the solicitor’s office said. “While law enforcement was at the scene, Julius walked behind the apartment building and hid the murder weapon.”

Authorities said officers found the gun the next day and tied it to Ellison’s murder.

According to trial testimony, Julius was irritated at Ellison because he asked him for a cigarette. It was also revealed that Julius was drinking at the time.

The jury deliberated for 30 minutes.

Julius had prior convictions for robbery, assault and battery, and assault with intent to kill.

The 43-year-old will not be eligible for parole.

