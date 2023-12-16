Kidnapping, murder suspect transferred to Lawrence County Jail

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One of the three suspects in a Lawrence County home invasion murder and kidnapping was arrested and booked on multiple charges on Friday.

Jordan Hernandez, 36 of Decatur attempted to elude Decatur Police on Nov. 5 before he was captured in Limestone County. He was arrested and transported to the Limestone County Jail on charges related to the attempt to elude.

On Friday, Hernandez was released from the Limestone County Jail and was transferred into the custody of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail for outstanding warrants for the murder, kidnapping - 1st degree and robbery - 1st degree charges relating to the homicide of Dusty Grimes and kidnapping of Grimes’ wife on Nov. 4.

Dusty Grimes was shot and killed in his bedroom while trying to protect his wife during the home invasion. Hernandez and one of the other suspects, Auburn Moore, allegedly stole from the residence and kidnapped Grimes’ wife.

While Hernandez and Moore were taking Grimes’ wife to an ATM to withdraw money, she was able to escape and contact authorities at a nearby convenience store.

Moore was arrested days later while live streaming on her Facebook page. In the live you can hear deputies and officers kicking down her door. She was denied bond.

Asia Hubbard was named as the third suspect during Moore’s bond hearing. Lieutenant Adam Lentz with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Hubbard was waiting in a car outside the Grimes’ home during the shooting.

Lentz said Hubbard was forced by Moore to come inside to steal some things before the drove Grimes’ wife to an ATM.

