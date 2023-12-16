Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Kidnapping, murder suspect transferred to Lawrence County Jail

Jordan Hernandez, 36 of Decatur
Jordan Hernandez, 36 of Decatur(LCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One of the three suspects in a Lawrence County home invasion murder and kidnapping was arrested and booked on multiple charges on Friday.

Jordan Hernandez, 36 of Decatur attempted to elude Decatur Police on Nov. 5 before he was captured in Limestone County. He was arrested and transported to the Limestone County Jail on charges related to the attempt to elude.

2 in custody in connection to Lawrence County home invasion murder

On Friday, Hernandez was released from the Limestone County Jail and was transferred into the custody of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail for outstanding warrants for the murder, kidnapping - 1st degree and robbery - 1st degree charges relating to the homicide of Dusty Grimes and kidnapping of Grimes’ wife on Nov. 4.

Dusty Grimes was shot and killed in his bedroom while trying to protect his wife during the home invasion. Hernandez and one of the other suspects, Auburn Moore, allegedly stole from the residence and kidnapped Grimes’ wife.

While Hernandez and Moore were taking Grimes’ wife to an ATM to withdraw money, she was able to escape and contact authorities at a nearby convenience store.

Moore was arrested days later while live streaming on her Facebook page. In the live you can hear deputies and officers kicking down her door. She was denied bond.

Third suspect in Moulton homicide identified in court hearing

Asia Hubbard was named as the third suspect during Moore’s bond hearing. Lieutenant Adam Lentz with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Hubbard was waiting in a car outside the Grimes’ home during the shooting.

Lentz said Hubbard was forced by Moore to come inside to steal some things before the drove Grimes’ wife to an ATM.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.

Latest News

Coroner says commission is deliberately preventing the completion of his new building
Marshall County Coroner denied supplies for a third time by county commission
32-year-old James Bartlett III has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with...
Man accused of hitting, killing Limestone Co. pastor charged nearly two months later
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores
Three of the Decatur police officers connected to the fatal shooting of Steve Perkins appealed...
All Decatur cops file appeals over discipline in Steve Perkins case
David Bergman
Fayetteville Fire Chief resigns amid misconduct investigation