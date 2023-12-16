Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Junior at Jacksonville HS cooks up his own signature BBQ sauce

By Jake Stansell
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - When life gives you a grill and some chicken, you find a way to make your own barbeque sauce. What started as an idea at an early age for Kingston Peeler, a junior at Jacksonville High School, has now become a whole operation crafting his own signature sauce.

Everyone in Jacksonville knows Kingston and what he brings to the table.

“Everybody around here knows Kingston,” his mother Karen Langley said. “And they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, Kingston. He’s the baseball player that makes the barbeque sauce.’”

One of his former teachers and mentors during his time with a 4-H program when Peeler was four-years-old led to him going to the store one day to grab various ingredients and cook up his special sauce. There are four different flavors, including a sugar-free option, ranging from original, spicy, extreme and extremely extreme heat.

Peeler started selling his sauce at local farmer’s markets in town as word continued to get out. Some people have even been close to buying out an entire table thanks to how much they liked the sauce.

There was a moment during COVID in 2020 where Peeler and his family were going through difficult times, but thanks to the sales of Peeler’s sauce he was able to alleviate the situation.

“It just lets me know that we don’t have a problem with money, really anymore,” Peeler said.

He was once the first kid to have his own booth at the Jacksonville farmer’s market. Little did that kid know how his life would change.

“It’s really touched my heart knowing that he’s willing to help and that I’ve raised him right,” Langley said. “He’s joked that when he makes it big he’s going to buy me a car, buy me a house, and I’m like, ‘No, baby. This is your thing, this is your time, do your thing.’”

Peeler looks to bring his sauce to a bigger stage and into numerous grocery stores. You can view more of Kingston’s story and order some barbeque sauce of your own here.

