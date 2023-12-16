Helicopter crashes in Tuscumbia near Hwy. 72

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A helicopter crashed near Highway 72 in Tuscumbia on Saturday morning.

According to Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine, the incident involved a small aircraft crashing near Highway 72. He said the pilot of the aircraft was able to escape without injuries.

WAFF crews are heading to the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.

