Groundbreaking tool empowers patients to challenge medical bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Advocates for healthcare price transparency assert that many individuals buried under medical debt may have been overcharged. However, a new tool has been introduced to help families fight back against these exorbitant charges.

In a groundbreaking development for healthcare price transparency, PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA). has launched the Hospital Price Files Finder, a free search tool designed to empower individuals and families facing exorbitant medical bills.

The tool comes at a critical time as medical bills continue to be the leading cause of bankruptcy in the United States, and advocates for transparency argue that overcharging may be a widespread issue.

Cynthia Fisher, Founder and Chairman of PatientRightsAdvocate.org, shared compelling stories illustrating the urgent need for such a tool. One case involved a 62-year-old retired school teacher who faced a staggering medical bill of $74,000 for a hysterectomy, despite an initial estimate of $5,000 via her insurance’s contracted rate. The woman only expected to pay a $500 copay. The hospital even placed a lien on her home. Fisher emphasized that such cases highlight the importance of holding hospitals accountable for accurate pricing.

“Well, the insurance industry and the hospitals want to only give estimates because they’re not accountable to those estimates. It’s the actual prices that matter. When she got her actual bill, she was billed over $9,000 by the doctor and $74,000 by the hospital. She didn’t have $74,000. The only place where she had $74,000 was her home that she had paid for for 40 years with her husband. The hospital put a lien for $74,000 on her house. She was going to lose her home,” stated Fisher.

Fisher emphasized the necessity for consumers and companies to utilize the new tool. This free search tool allows individuals to access the actual costs of medical procedures, whether paying by cash or through insurance.

“When you get a bill as a patient or if anyone who has medical debt wants to fight their bills, they should use this dashboard. Go to the actual hospital’s website and look for the codes that are on their bill and make sure that it matches,” urged Fisher.

The tool enables users to cross-reference their bills with the pricing information available, exposing discrepancies that could indicate overcharging. Fisher outlined a step-by-step process for users to follow: if a discrepancy is found, take a screenshot of the pricing file and the bill, then email it to the CEO of the healthcare provider and the insurance plan, requesting a correction. This process, Fisher claims, has a 100% success rate in rectifying overcharged bills.

Fisher says the woman followed the steps and was successful.

“Both said, oh, there must have been a glitch in their system and they totally took the lien off of her home,” Fisher said.

Despite legal obligations for hospitals to present pricing to the public, only 36% are currently in compliance, according to Fisher, who hopes that the new tool will not only empower patients but also encourage hospitals to fully comply with the law.

The tool’s potential impact extends beyond current bills. Fisher asserted that users can use it to challenge old bills, even those in collections. The objective is to provide consumers with the means to be well-informed and protected from unwarranted overcharges.

In a broader context, Fisher sees this tool as a catalyst for transforming the healthcare system. By unveiling the wide price variation within hospitals, it could encourage competition among insurance companies, ultimately benefiting consumers.

Fisher advised to use the tool proactively. She emphasized the importance of obtaining upfront pricing information and, if necessary, opting for cash payments to secure more affordable rates. Additionally, she encouraged consumers to reach out to hospital CEOs if pricing files are incomplete, exerting pressure to enhance compliance.

The Hospital Price Files Finder represents a groundbreaking initiative toward greater transparency in healthcare pricing, offering a ray of hope for individuals grappling with medical debt and advocating for fairer healthcare costs.

